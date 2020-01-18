The Santa Fe Branch of the NAACP and the New Mexico Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission will hold a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at noon Monday in the Rotunda of the state Capitol, with the theme "The Purpose of Education."
State Public Education Secretary-designee Ryan Stewart will give the keynote address. He is the first African American to serve as the state's chief school official.
As part of the celebration, four Santa Fe students will receive a monetary award, certificate, commemorative gift and one-year membership to the NAACP branch in recognition of their service to improve the community: Maya Aronson of the MASTERS Program, Katia Chavez of Santa Fe High School, Destiny Krupnick of the MASTERS Program and Indira Tho-Bias Wilder of the MASTERS Program.
