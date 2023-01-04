The pulsing wind noise is brief but has huge significance: It's the sound of a dusty whirlwind passing over the Mars Perseverance rover on the red planet.
The rover's SuperCam, which Los Alamos National Laboratory helped develop, captured the sound of a giant, swirling Martian dust devil — its sand grains pelting the structure — for the first time ever on an audio clip. Scientists say it's an important step in learning about this desolate planet's climate.
An analysis of the dust devil audio and its significance was published in the journal Nature Communications. It's the latest discovery made during the Mars mission.
In a statement, Baptiste Chide, a LANL researcher and the paper's author, said the audio was important in Mars exploration.
“Understanding dust devils on Mars is fundamental because they are at the origin of dust lifting, and dust is a key factor that controls the climate of Mars," said Chide, a postdoctoral fellow in the lab's space and remote sensing group.
The audio data and the images captured by the navigation camera show the dust devil was 387 feet tall and 82 feet wide.
Scientists like Chide hope the findings will enhance their understanding of surface changes, dust storms and how Mars' climate can vary.
Dust devils are common on Mars and indicate atmospheric turbulence, which is an important lifting mechanism in the Martian dust cycle, the lab said in a news statement.
Dust grain impacts are thought to degrade rovers' hardware on Mars, so improving the knowledge of how dust lifts could be useful in future space exploration, the lab said. It also could shed more light on Martian wind fluxes and the planet's meteorology.
With the aid of SuperCam, scientists have learned during this mission tumultuous weather events — and perhaps a climactic change — caused flash floods, which carried mammoth boulders into the windswept Jezero Crater billions of years ago when it was a lake linked to a river.
It was more evidence of how the now-barren planet contained large bodies of water eons ago, increasing the chance some form of life once existed there.
The same high-tech camera, using infrared lasers and spectrometers, later revealed the crater's rocky layers were igneous rather than sedimentary, meaning they were formed by volcanic magma and not the sand deposits that researchers expected to find in a former lakebed.
That discovery could prove helpful in determining Mars' geological history.
Igneous rocks are considered the easiest to date because they materialized at about the same time, whereas sedimentary rocks can vary greatly in when they formed.
Meanwhile, as the Perseverance mission continues, researchers hope they will encounter more dust devils, which could provide comparative data.
“We were really lucky to catch this dust devil with the microphone, weather station and camera on all at the same time," Chide said. "This was quite an opportunity to study it in detail."