The pulsing wind noise is brief but has huge significance: It's the sound of a dusty whirlwind passing over the Mars Perseverance rover on the red planet. 

The rover's SuperCam, which Los Alamos National Laboratory helped develop, captured the sound of a giant, swirling Martian dust devil — its sand grains pelting the structure — for the first time ever on an audio clip. Scientists say it's an important step in learning about this desolate planet's climate.  

An analysis of the dust devil audio and its significance was published in the journal Nature Communications. It's the latest discovery made during the Mars mission. 

