The Market Street supermarket, 600 N. Guadalupe St., reopened at 6 a.m.Monday after a power outage shut the store down at 3 p.m. Saturday.
A switch gear to the main power source failed, forcing the store to close for the rest of the weekend, said Kasie Whitley, spokeswoman for Lubbock-based United Family supermarket chain, which operates Market Street and most of the Alberstons Markets in New Mexico.
The power was restored at 5 p.m. Sunday but the refrigeration systems did not reach ideal operation conditions until 11 p.m., at which time refrigerated and frozen sections were restocked, Whitley said.
“We were able to save quite a bit of product with refrigerated trucks,” Whitley said.
United LLC or United Family is a separate, decentralized division within Boise-based Albertsons Companies.