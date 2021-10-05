The Market Station building in the Santa Fe Railyard is once again on the market, listed last week for $17.5 million.
Short-term ownership was part of the game plan for local investor group 500 Market LLC when it acquired nearly three-quarters of the more than 812,000-square-foot building in June 2019 for an undisclosed amount. The city of Santa Fe owns the remaining quarter, a suite of offices on the second floor, which is not part of the sale.
500 Market played a transitional role for the building, which houses outdoor retailer REI, Opuntia Cafe, Bosque Brewing and other tenants. The investor group’s acquisition ended a four-year bankruptcy and foreclosure proceeding that left the building largely empty except for REI and city offices. The company’s objective was to “stabilize” the building.
It is now listing a commercial property that’s almost fully occupied, with only a 400-square-foot office space vacant, said Kris Axtell, chief executive of Luna Capital Holdings and a managing partner of the ownership group.
“I absolutely love this project,” said Axtell, who moved his Luna Capital office into Market Station. “It is very difficult for me to move on.”
But, he said, 500 market has fulfilled its mission of stabilizing the building, and moving on was always part of the plan.
“We’ve invested several million to improve the property,” he said. “We will make a return on the project.”
Mike Vigil, owner of MV Industries Real Estate LLC and the general contractor of the Market Station project built in 2008, also is a partner in 500 Market, and there are two silent partners.
Other tenants of the building are biotechnology firm Specifica, the Puzzah escape room, clothing retailer Daniella, ice cream shop La Lecheria, BUILT Design Group and Santa Fe Southern Railway’s Sky Depot.
REI leases 48 percent of 500 Market’s share of the building.
“It’s a great opportunity to buy a fully stabilized shopping center asset close to downtown,” said Tai Bixby, a real estate adviser at NAI SunVista who is representing the property sale. “While there has been a tremendous amount of turmoil and change caused by the pandemic, real estate downtown is recovering faster than the national average.”
Railyard Co. originally developed and operated Market Station until filing for bankruptcy protection in 2015 as Market Station lender Thorofare Capital, based in Los Angeles, foreclosed on the property. Thorofare became the trustee of Market Station in 2016 and remained the owner until the sale to 500 Market.
“I think we saw an opportunity to solve something that was a market need,” Axtell said in 2019 at the time of the purchase.
This week he said 500 Market assisted in bringing Opuntia and Bosque Brewing to Market Station, a process that started under the prior ownership and has increased traffic at the site. The cafe and brewery opened in September and October 2020.
Even before Market Station was listed for sale, Axtell said he received cold calls from interested buyers.
“We are moving pretty quickly,” Axtell said. “We’re hoping the transaction happens this year. This price is pretty reasonable.”
I can remember when neighborhood residents fought this development only to lose out to big business and large bank accounts. Now this sale will probably attract more out of state developers and once again Ssnta Fe is being sold out . Our once unique, special city might has well be a cookie cutter version of Old Scottsdale. BLAH
