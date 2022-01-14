About 200 people from Women of Color Collective, Girls Inc., Planned Parenthood, New Mexico Dream Team, New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs and Youth United for Climate Change Action marched at the state Capitol on Friday in support of affirmative consent legislation for sexual assault. Affirmative consent laws, also known as 'Yes Means Yes' laws, require clear, unambiguous and voluntary agreement to engage in specific sexual activity.

