An Española man accused of killing his 5-year-old stepdaughter in 2019 has rejected a plea agreement offered by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque.

Malcolm Torres, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Renezmae Calzada, a Santa Clara Pueblo girl whose body was found in the Rio Grande several days after her mother reporter her missing in September 2019.

He is scheduled to stand trial on the charge in March.

