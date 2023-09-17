Marc Simmons was quoted as saying, “I gave up everything for history — salary, family, everything. History is my reigning interest and passion.”
The historian and prolific author, who for years regaled New Mexican readers with lively tales from the past in his Trail Dust history column, died Thursday evening in a memory care unit at La Vida Llena Retirement Community in Albuquerque, friends said. He was 86.
"I think he died he died comfortably," said Elizabeth West, a friend of Simmons since the mid-1960s. "His heart stopped."
Memorial services are not yet planned for the popular writer.
Simmons ended his column's 16-year run in The New Mexican in 2016 and planned to continue living in solitude at his off-the-grid spot near Cerrillos, where he had spent decades researching and writing on typewriters.
“I am pretty much through with writing,” he told The New Mexican at the time. “I kind of struggle through on the typewriter."
As his health continued to decline, he was moved from his home to the nursing care facility about six years ago, following a medical episode.
West met Simmons through her cowboy ex-husband, Archie West, a close neighbor of Simmons who bonded with him over a rugged lifestyle and a love of history, she said. "Marc lived very frugally, and had to haul water, I think. ... He knew how to take care of horses."
She recalled evenings when the neighbors would gather to tell stories.
"He was an amazing raconteur, but he was quiet and dignified," Elizabeth West said.
"Marc's intellectuality and his charm and his wit, and his willingness, once he got started, to tell a story — it was fascinating," she said.
She added: "The kids found him enjoyable, and one of his books was dedicated to our three children."
Simmons never married and had no children.
"Marc had a romance about the West," Elizabeth West said. "And yet I was impressed that the romance did not get in the way of very good writing about history."
A 2005 biography of Simmons with a bibliography of his works listed 43 books published at that point. Simmons said in the 2016 interview he would have to leave some projects unfinished. “I was hoping to get 50 books published by the time I quit, but I didn’t quite get there.”
He donated his vast collection of books, magazines, newspapers, photographs, and other research materials and writings to the Wittliff Collections at Texas State University.
His career as a newspaper columnist began in the late 1970s. At one point his Trail Dust column was syndicated in as many as seven newspapers, including the Santa Fe Reporter, which ran it for 20 years. The column later was published in The New Mexican.
Simmons, a Texas native, developed an interest in history as a child. Family trips to Santa Fe and Taos hooked him on New Mexico.
After receiving a degree in Latin American studies with a major in Spanish from the University of Texas at Austin, he began graduate studies at the University of New Mexico, focusing on the Southwest’s Spanish colonial period.
Simmons was highly regarded by other historians for his knowledge of the colonial period, the Santa Fe Trail and historical figures including Kit Carson.
"He's the father of the Santa Fe Trail," West said, noting he co-founded the Santa Fe Trail Association.
Mark Gardner of Cascade, Colo., said he met Simmons on the Santa Fe Trail when he was working as a park ranger focused on living history at Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site near La Junta.
He was "passionately interested in the Santa Fe Trail" and had heard Simmons had written a book on the topic, Gardner said. And then one day in the 1980s, a man walked into the fort with the book — not yet released by its publisher — under his arm.
"You have the new book by Marc Simmons," Gardner recalled saying. And the man replied, "I am Marc Simmons."
It was the start of a long and important friendship for Gardner, who met with Simmons at the Palace of the Governors in Santa Fe after the book's release and received a signed copy.
"He was like a second father to me and a tremendous influence on me and my writing," Gardner said.
Simmons popularized history, he said.
He also helped preserve it in other ways.
Gardner recalled a "behind-the-scenes" effort by Simmons to restore the historic Pigeon's Ranch building near Glorieta, an adobe structure that had begun to deteriorate. Simmons' fundraising fell short, so he sold some of his own pots to generate revenue for the project to repair and stabilize the building.
"That money came out of his own pocket. He put his money where his mouth was," Gardner said. "And those were beautiful pots that he sold."
He added, "Marc was a determined individual."
Tom Chavez, a former state historian, said of Simmons in a 2016 interview: “No one will replace him. He is the dean of New Mexico historians and has been for some time.”