Self-styled ‘dean of New Mexico history’ closes chapter on writing career

Retired ‘New Mexican’ columnist Marc Simmons in 2016 at his off-the-grid adobe home near Cerrillos. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Marc Simmons was quoted as saying, “I gave up everything for history — salary, family, everything. History is my reigning interest and passion.”

The historian and prolific author, who for years regaled New Mexican readers with lively tales from the past in his Trail Dust history column, died Thursday evening in a memory care unit at La Vida Llena Retirement Community in Albuquerque, friends said. He was 86.

"I think he died he died comfortably," said Elizabeth West, a friend of Simmons since the mid-1960s. "His heart stopped."

Recommended for you