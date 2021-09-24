Shipibo-Konibo artist Olinda Silvano, from the Peruvian Amazon, paints a weaving design, kené, to create a large mural outside of the International Folk Art Market center on Cerrillos Road. Silvano says she uses traditional and contemporary geometric patterns to capture nature’s mystical power and draw a map to the future. She will resume painting the mural on Monday.

