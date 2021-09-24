Shipibo-Konibo artist Olinda Silvano, from the Peruvian Amazon, paints a weaving design, kené, to create a large mural outside of the International Folk Art Market center on Cerrillos Road. Silvano says she uses traditional and contemporary geometric patterns to capture nature’s mystical power and draw a map to the future. She will resume painting the mural on Monday.
spotlight
Photo feature
Map to the future
- The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- 'Chupacabra'-related road closure riles area residents
- Family in mourning after fatal crash questions lack of charges
- Warrants issued for three men wanted in Española kidnapping
- DA blasts system after suspect in alleged road-rage killing released until trial
- New Mexico police seek help in locating fugitive
- Heat is on for New Mexico chile farmers
- Potential strike by IATSE union could halt New Mexico film productions
- 19-year-old Santa Fe man sentenced to 6 years in stabbing death
- Teen accused in Las Acequias shooting arrested in DWI
- Santa Fe seeks to donate Alto Street property for housing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- DA blasts system after suspect in alleged road-rage killing released until trial (45)
- Santa Fe mayor, opponents clash on obelisk, economy in virtual forum (45)
- Heinrich, Luján criticized for backing oil, gas subsidy (44)
- Climate change: Just deal with it (35)
- Archdiocese, Santo Niño principal dispute state police officer’s account of interview (31)
- Vaccination rate still low in rural parts of Santa Fe County (31)
- Three Santa Fe city councilors endorse Webber's reelection bid while others stay neutral (28)
- New Mexico abortion clinics see influx from Texas (27)
- U.S. projections on drought-hit Colorado River grow more dire (26)
- Rep. Dow, a Republican candidate for governor, calls for National Guard troops on border (24)
- Former state lawmaker Williams Stapleton indicted on 28 counts (23)
- New Mexico coronavirus cases set for decline (22)
- Tesla opens sales, service, delivery center at Nambe Falls Travel Center (43)
- New Mexico presents rule to reduce fossil fuel pollutants (18)
- Teen wounded in drive-by shooting on Santa Fe's south side (18)
- City of Santa Fe fights for dismissal of obelisk lawsuit (17)
- Judge rejects challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate (17)
- Family in mourning after fatal crash questions lack of charges (16)
- California recall fails; Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in office (16)
- To the Monday morning quarterbacks — sit down (15)
- Webber: 'Keep Santa Fe on track to serve people' (15)
- Police: U-turn results in deadly road rage on Rufina Street (14)
- Cyclists can’t always count on bike lanes (14)
- Pedestrian killed in Santa Fe road rage incident (12)
- Facebook's Los Lunas expansion in limbo; state chamber calls for encouragement (11)
- Seven Pojoaque football players reinstated after judge grants restraining order (10)
- Senators sue governor over federal pandemic aid spending (10)
- Santa Fe seeks to donate Alto Street property for housing (10)
- State police unit working in Albuquerque makes 93 felony arrests (9)
- Pay attention to other missing women — they deserve our care (9)
- Girding for grids? It'll be the right move in New Mexico (8)
- Too many lawyers, too little openness on Santa Fe ethics board (8)
- Authorities identify man wounded by Santa Fe County deputy (8)
- Witness in 2020 Santa Fe teen's homicide arrested in drive-by shooting (19)
- Blue skies without pollution — that should be the goal (8)
- First glimpse of proposed New Mexico redistricting maps shows many options (8)
- Temporary downtown Santa Fe museum celebrates 1960s (8)
- Santa Fe police search for man accused of kidnapping (8)
- New Mexico adds 19 COVID-19 deaths, 719 virus cases (7)
- Teen accused in Las Acequias shooting arrested in DWI (7)
- Santa Fe mayor leading in race for cash (7)
- New Mexico's businesses brace for vaccination mandate ordered by Biden (7)
- School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback (7)
- In La Cienega, an 87-year-old native son just wants a paved road (7)
- Welfare states: When single mothers are forced to share intimate details to receive aid (7)
- Heat is on for New Mexico chile farmers (7)
- Potential strike by IATSE union could halt New Mexico film productions (7)
- Heinrich’s College Completion Fund bill praised (7)
- Santa Fe submits audit nine months after original deadline (7)
- Biden $3.5T plan tests voter appeal of expansive gov't role (7)
- New Mexico Health Department's last-minute cannabis license raises eyebrows (7)
- Webber is the leader Santa Fe needs (6)
- Santa Fe Police Department arrests armed suspects (6)
- State fair proceeds in Albuquerque with attendance challenges amid pandemic (6)
- Vigil Coppler: 'I'm from the same place you are' (6)
- Parents grateful for youth livestock show in Roswell after state fair competition called off (6)
- Democrats' hunt for congressional candidate centers on Silver City (6)
- Albuquerque is breaking, and Dems know it's bad (16)
- Measuring New Mexico's pandemic learning gap hampered by lack of data (6)
- Santa Fe police arrest man after four cars stolen from local dealer (6)
- Once-exiled Apache tribe trying to expand tiny reservation (9)
- New Mexico Rep. Debbie Armstrong announces she won't seek reelection (5)
- Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza announces run for reelection (5)
- What’s next for Meow Wolf? (5)
- UN raises alarm on Taliban crackdown on dissent, journalists (5)
- Idaho rations health care statewide amid massive COVID surge (5)
- Pojoaque homecoming crowd subdued at game amid hazing allegations (5)
- Former Cabinet secretary avoids jail time for felony convictions (5)
- Choices have consequences: That's a worthy lesson (5)
- Santa Fe begins construction of South Side Teen Center (5)
- Santa Fe releases first surveys for monuments, culture committee (5)
- Illegal marijuana farms take West’s scarce water (5)
- Hearing for Pojoaque players accused of hazing delayed for ongoing sheriff's office investigation (5)
- Seven hopefuls state their cases to become party's nominee (5)
- Gov. Lujan Grisham sets sights on free college (31)
- Universal suffrage is essential for democracy (5)
- 19-year-old Santa Fe man sentenced to 6 years in stabbing death (5)
- U.S. officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town (4)
- Archdiocese of Santa Fe's legal fees exceed $2.3 million in bankruptcy case (4)
- Beyond irony: Bombs OK but not lifesaving vaccines (4)
- Five football players fight suspensions amid hazing investigation (4)
- Local journalists the world over have a lot in common (4)
- Board dismisses Santa Fe mayor's ethics complaint against three groups (14)
- Demons face their 'game of the century' against Albuquerque Eldorado (4)
- Looking for a new glue to bond a city together (4)
- A merger whose time has finally come (4)
- One shot at a time, New Mexico will succeed in vaccinations (4)
- One orphaned cub found at Santa Fe National Cemetery; second one still loose (4)
- 9/11 through the eyes of those who lived through it (4)
- Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan (4)
- Fiesta de Santa Fe lives on in spirit, faith, traditions (4)
- Santa Fe lawyer liked ‘to help people and solve problems’ (4)
- More inspections to be required on low-emitting New Mexico oil wells (4)
- Santa Fe hires asset development manager to examine underused properties (4)
- Feds seize $3 million in Williams Stapleton case (4)
- Sweeping new vaccine mandates announced for 100 million Americans (33)
- At 60, Peace Corps still can change the world (4)
- Chamita man accused of pointing gun at police faces more charges (3)
- Fiesta de Santa Fe returns (3)
- State police investigate after deputy shot man near Allsup's south of Santa Fe (3)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.