Downtown Santa Fe is a ghost town. You can self-isolate on the Plaza.
Nearly all businesses around the normally busy historic square have closed, but the Five & Dime General Store remained open as of Friday.
In front of the Palace of the Governors, some of the vendors in the Native American Portal Artisans Program had their blankets laid out with jewelry for sale, but the blankets were social-distanced 6 feet apart. Only about 30 showed up Friday to fill the 69 numbered spots.
Acknowledging the obvious, Michael Gorman, the program’s duty officer, said “The spaces are not in demand.”
Across the Plaza, Mark Suleiman owns Diva Diamonds and Jewels and manages Maverick’s of Santa Fe, Simply Southwest Trading Post, Kenny’s on the Plaza and, a couple of blocks away, Gold House. He said all are closed.
A closure letter posted in his store windows proclaims the intention to pay employees.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” Suleiman said. “You’ve got to have a heart.”
Many shopkeepers posted printed letters detailing their thoughts about closing because of the COVID-19 virus. The letters also advise window shoppers that online or phone sales are still possible, and some merchants are available by appointment.
Sock Magic had a note that read: “We will re-open when it is safe to do so! Stay safe and healthy thanks!”
It’s always Christmas at The Shop, but Santa’s workshop was closed Friday. Across the street, though, Susan’s Christmas Shop was open, kind of.
“We sent out a newsletter yesterday,” said Melissa Weber, daughter of owner Susan Weber. “We’re open more to answer the phone. We had only one person yesterday.”
Ira and Phoebe Bigelow of Denver had no problem finding free street parking, as the city decreed an extended parking meter holiday and city garages are free, too. They had decided to not cancel their anniversary celebration trip to Santa Fe. The largely deserted streets aren’t putting a damper on their visit.
“That part I like, that there are no people,” said Ira Bigelow.
“We’re kind of loving it,” said Phoebe Bigelow. “My kids are having to shovel snow in Denver.”
The Lensic Performing Arts Center has been closed for a week, but the marquee is not blank.
“Now Playing”
“Wash your hands.”
Antieau Gallery was clever with its handwritten door note: “Antieau Gallery will be socially distancing for the next 14 days.” Owner Chris Roberts-Antieau left a stack of business cards outside, secured in a mouse trap.
Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse closed Tuesday, which was St. Patrick’s Day — and printed its closure letter on green paper.
Wojtek Fundamenski and daughter Maya were just finishing a seven-day visit to Santa Fe from Austin, Texas. They were downtown to pick up a takeout breakfast.
“We came down to ski but could just ski a little,” he said. All New Mexico ski resorts recently closed for the season.
Plaza Mercado, Santa Fe Arcade and Plaza Galeria were shut down, the first two with identical “Closed Due to the State of New Mexico Public Health Order” signs. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday ordered all indoor shopping malls to close because of the COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s very deserted compared to what it normally is,” said a woman named Anna. “That’s all I want to say because I don’t want people to know I’m out and about.”
