Many in Northern New Mexico fear going without firewood after court ruling

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Ernest Lopez, 61, has sold firewood nearly all his life, making a little extra money for bills. He also uses wood to heat his home in Las Vegas, N.M., where he lives with his wife and children.
Now he’s scared about a wood shortage.
“If wood’s going to be scarce — if people can’t afford higher prices — I don’t know if they’ll starve or freeze,” he said.
Those fears were stoked by U.S. Forest Service officials’ announcement this week they were suspending permit sales for firewood collection across New Mexico, meaning there would be no cutting of trees or collection of deadwood. The decision followed a recent ruling from a U.S. district judge in a civil case centered on the endangered Mexican spotted owl. The judge called for a halt to all timber management activities in national forests in New Mexico and parts of Arizona, due to federal agencies’ negligence in monitoring the species’ population.
The injunction applies to all five national forests in New Mexico — Carson, Cibola, Gila, Lincoln and Santa Fe — and the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
To help fill the gap, the Bureau of Land Management announced Thursday it will sell fuel wood permits for personal use at a cost of $10 to $12 for a cord.
In almost all BLM field offices, the firewood-collection permits are valid only for dead — downed or standing — piñon and juniper. Cutting live trees is not allowed even with a permit, according to a BLM news release.
Patricia Craig, a Las Vegas resident for a decade, said she was “floored” by the Forest Service’s announcement.
“This could be devastating,” she said. “It feels like 90 percent of the homes here are heated with wood, and it’s how people here make their living.”
Craig, who works as a waitress at B3 BBQ in Las Vegas, said her family had just switched to a pellet stove because of allergies but previously used a wood-burning stove to heat their home for eight years. Like Lopez, she said she’s concerned about rising costs of firewood in the face of a shortage or the costs to use other sources of heating fuel.
She recalled a year when she and her husband tried using propane to heat their home. “The cost was astronomical,” she said.
Lopez said his neighbors can’t afford a firewood cost increase. “Most of these people, they have a fixed income. They can’t afford $75 or $80 for wood,” he said. “For people with an income of $800 a month, they’re not going to make it.”
According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s more recent data on home heating, figures from 2013, an estimated 10 percent of the U.S. population uses wood as the primary heating fuel. People surveyed said wood was cheaper than natural gas or propane.
Gerry Montoya, owner of M&R Firewood, which does most of its business in Edgewood but also serves Albuquerque and Moriarty, said selling wood is his way of life.
“This is taking food off the table for our family,” he said.
The commercial logger gets his firewood from the Cibola National Forest. His customers are either burning the wood themselves, he said, or selling it to other clients.
Now is the critical time to get wood, Montoya said, because most of the Forest Service’s thinning work is finished and a lot of the wood is downed and ready to be split for sale.
Trent Botkin, a state employee living in Glorieta, said a firewood shortage would go far beyond his community.
“You can’t just tell New Mexicans in the fall that they can’t have their primary source of heat because the U.S. Forest Service didn’t finish its consultation with the spotted owl,” he said. “That’s lacking enormously in looking at the total consequences of the ration.”
The Mexican spotted owl, a mottled brown bird whose U.S. territory spans New Mexico, Arizona and parts of southern Utah and Colorado, was first listed as a threatened species in 1993, largely because of habitat loss due to logging. It’s now endangered.
In the lawsuit that prompted the halt to timber activities, Santa Fe-based wildlife advocacy group WildEarth Guardians argued that neither the Forest Service nor the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had collected data to prove the owl’s population had increased.
The judge agreed.
U.S. District Judge Raner Collins in Arizona said both agencies were negligent in monitoring the population of the bird.
Collins’ decision said while the Forest Service had developed a plan to watch owl numbers in 1996, he saw no evidence that monitoring efforts had been implemented. Meanwhile, some reports by the two agencies over the years said the Mexican spotted owl was in “no jeopardy,” even though there was no data.
Shayne Martin, a spokesman for the Forest Service’s Southwestern Region, said the agency is talking with the U.S. Department of Justice to determine the scope of the ban on timber activities.
WildEarth Guardians Executive Director John Horning said he did not expect to see the judge halt all timber activity in the forests. “It’s unusual for a judge to issue an injunction without seeking clarification on scope and rationale from the parties,” he said.
Horning said he believes the Forest Service is not taking responsibility for its negligence in wildlife management, and he sees its ban on firewood collection as retaliation against the ruling.
“In terms of how they’re interpreting the injunction, they’re taking a very aggressive approach,” he said. “They could have reached out to us and asked if personal firewood permits continued to be issued — they could have reached out with anything.”
WildEarth Guardians also is in talks with New Mexico’s congressional delegates and is preparing to make an announcement about defining timber management this weekend, Horning said. He declined to elaborate.
Martin said the Forest Service is working 12-hour days with its attorneys to figure out how to comply with the judge’s ruling.
“It would be irresponsible for us to interpret the court order, so what we’re doing is abiding with how it’s written and going through the process of asking what we want to clarify in the scope,” he said.
BLM firewood permits
The Bureau of Land Management is offering fuel wood permits for personal use for $10 to $12 per cord (4 feet high by 4 feet wide, by 8 feet long). BLM permits — valid only for dead or downed piñon and juniper — may be purchased online at www.blm.gov or at the following sites:
Rio Puerco Field Office: 100 Sun Ave. NE, Suite 330 in Albuquerque; 505-761-8700; $10 per cord
Socorro Field Office: 901 S. Old U.S. 85 in Socorro; 575-835-0223; $10 per cord
Farmington Field Office: 6251 College Blvd. in Farmington; 505-564-7600; $12 per cord
Taos Field Office: 226 Cruz Alta Road in Taos; 575-758-8851; $12 per cord
(This office sells BLM permits for Rio Puerco field office).
Cuba Ranger District: This U.S. Forest Service Office sells BLM permits for the Rio Puerco Field Office; 04B County Road 11 in Cuba; 575-289-3264; $10 per cord