The North Central Regional Transit District has returned some of its Blue Bus routes to regular schedules: the Riverside, Chimayó, Red River and Chile Line Red routes.
Most Blue Bus routes are still operating on a reservation system, the transit district said in a news release.
Seating on all Blue Buses remains limited to groups of five or less, and face coverings are required for the duration of each trip.
The transit district said it continues to take aggressive measures to clean and disinfect passenger vehicles daily.
The Santa Fe and Tesuque routes, which both run from the South Capitol Rail Runner Station to the Española Transit Center, still require reservations.
To check the status of all 25 Blue Bus routes across Northern New Mexico, visit RidetheBlueBus.com or call 505-629-4725 ext. 2.
