James Martinez, who told a judge he didn’t have a phone or a place to live prior to his release last week after being booked on charges related to an hourslong police standoff, failed to appear Monday for scheduled pretrial services.

As part of the conditions for his release from the Santa Fe County jail, where he had been booked late last week on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest, he was barred from going to the home on Viento del Norte where he had been staying with his mother. He was accused of threatening to kill her during an attack Thursday that prompted the standoff with Santa Fe police.

He had nowhere else to go, he said in a court hearing Friday, and asked the court to pay for his housing.

