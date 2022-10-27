The Santa Fe Board of Education voted Thursday night to table a motion to temporarily disband the committee that reviews and helps plan building projects for the district.

Instead, the board asked the Community Review Committee to pause facility recommendations, allowing the district’s reimagining process to move forward.

Before the decision, members of the community came forward with concerns that disbanding the committee would halt any progress on building a new facility for Mandela International Magnet School, which allows students to earn an International Baccalaureate diploma.

Popular in the Community