Santa Fe Regional Airport Manager Mark Baca resigned from his position effective Friday, citing staffing challenges and what he called a "lack of trust, resources and surreptitiousness" from his superiors.

Baca, who worked for the city for 32 years, sent a letter to Mayor Alan Webber this week detailing his reasons to resign and retire. In the letter, he was critical of Public Works Department Director Regina Wheeler and what he called the "nonchalant attitude" of City Manager John Blair and the mayor. 

“I was always proud to say I worked for the city of Santa Fe,” Baca said in a telephone interview Friday. “I could’ve retired at 25 [years], 30 [years], but I stayed. And it seems like that doesn’t really matter.”

