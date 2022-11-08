Jaime Bravo

A man charged with firing on city and state police during a Fourth of July foot chase last year was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jaime Bravo, 42, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault on a police officer in the 2021 incident, in which he was wounded by New Mexico State Police officers’ gunfire and ultimately lost his leg. He was sentenced immediately after, prosecutor David Vandenberg said.

“He was immediately remanded into custody and shipped off to the Department of Corrections,” Vandenberg said.

