Humberto Perez-Munoz sits with attorney Sheri Raphaelson during his sentencing in state district court Tuesday on charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old girl in 2021. 

 Phaedra Haywood/Santa Fe New Mexican

A man who was 20 when he was accused of filming himself having sex with a 12-year-old girl sobbed as he was sentenced to a year in jail during a hearing Tuesday. 

Prosecutors charged Humberto Perez-Munoz, now 22, with two counts of criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual contact with a minor under 13 and producing child pornography in 2021, court records show. 

He pleaded guilty last month to the sexual penetration and contact charges, as part of a plea agreement with the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, which resulted in the dismissal of a child pornography charge and also gave the court discretion to sentence him from zero to 10 years in prison. 

