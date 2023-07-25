A man who was 20 when he was accused of filming himself having sex with a 12-year-old girl sobbed as he was sentenced to a year in jail during a hearing Tuesday.
Prosecutors charged Humberto Perez-Munoz, now 22, with two counts of criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual contact with a minor under 13 and producing child pornography in 2021, court records show.
He pleaded guilty last month to the sexual penetration and contact charges, as part of a plea agreement with the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, which resulted in the dismissal of a child pornography charge and also gave the court discretion to sentence him from zero to 10 years in prison.
Perez-Munoz's attorney, Sheri Raphaelson, told state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Tuesday the encounter was consensual, the victim in the case told Perez-Munoz she was 17 or 18, she appeared much older than her age and had a Facebook page on which she claimed she was a senior at Santa Fe High School.
The girl acknowledged during a pre-trial interview she had lied about her age, and "[the encounter] was consensual" and "she liked him," Raphaelson said.
Even when she later told the man she was younger, the attorney said, the girl said she was 15.
The defense attorney showed the judge Facebook posts in which the girl posted pictures where "she presents herself physically as older than she is," adding "there is no way a reasonable person would look at her and say 'that is a 12-year-old girl.' "
The attorney said the child is now 14 and is pregnant by a man who is 20.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit in the case, the girl told Santa Fe police she met Perez-Munoz while hanging out with her brother. Perez-Munoz began sending her messages on Snapchat and they met several times, the affidavit says.
The last time she saw him, the girl said, he took her back to his house and raped her despite her attempts to push him away, according to the affidavit.
The girl told police she didn’t see Perez-Munoz again, but later learned from her brother he had posted a cellphone video on Snapchat, a social media platform on which posts disappear within 24 hours.
The girl’s brother told their mother, who confronted the girl, the report says. The girl at first denied it was her in the video but later told a therapist her allegations, according to the affidavit.
Raphaelson said it was the therapist who told the child the encounter had been illegal.
Several juveniles told investigators they had seen the video on Snapchat, according to the affidavit.
Perez-Munoz audibly wept through most of the hearing.
"I am being honest when I tell you I never would have been with her if I had known her real age," he told the judge. "It wasn’t until the police told me that I found out how young she really was. I was shocked. I felt awful about it and feel awful now. I never would have had anything to do with her if I knew her real age."
"I'm old enough to be your grandfather," Ellington said to Perez-Munoz before pronouncing his sentence. "When I was your age, anyone under the age of 18, the term we used was 'jailbait.' It's no different now. The onus and the responsibility is on both people, but really on the adult, to be able to regulate the relationships they are in. Believing that someone is 15, and you're 20, is not OK."