A suspect who evaded arrest twice this year appears to have escaped law enforcement again following a chase Tuesday morning from Pojoaque to Santa Fe.

The chase was initiated by Pueblo of Pojoaque police around 9:40 a.m. on southbound U.S. 84/285 and ended near the DeVargas Center, where law enforcement lost the driver, said Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, whose deputies assisted in the pursuit.

Deputies were in pursuit of Rick Chavez, 35, of Santa Fe, who has had at least two arrest warrants issued in recent months, the sheriff said.

