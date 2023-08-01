A suspect who evaded arrest twice this year appears to have escaped law enforcement again following a chase Tuesday morning from Pojoaque to Santa Fe.
The chase was initiated by Pueblo of Pojoaque police around 9:40 a.m. on southbound U.S. 84/285 and ended near the DeVargas Center, where law enforcement lost the driver, said Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, whose deputies assisted in the pursuit.
Deputies were in pursuit of Rick Chavez, 35, of Santa Fe, who has had at least two arrest warrants issued in recent months, the sheriff said.
The vehicle Chavez was believed to be driving was found on Ben Hur Drive, Mendoza said, adding the driver likely ran away.
Maj. Nathan Barton of the Pueblo of Pojoaque Police Department declined to provide details of the incident.
Deputies assisted with the chase, Mendoza said, after the suspect entered Santa Fe County jurisdiction and the sheriff’s office learned he had warrants. The suspect is wanted on charges of fleeing from police.
Chavez has escaped arrest by Santa Fe County deputies twice this year, in March and June, according to arrest warrant affidavits filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Mendoza said he did not know how many deputies were involved in the pursuit or how fast they were traveling.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said city officers helped secure a perimeter near Ben Hur Drive.
He referred further questions to tribal police.
After a vehicular pursuit involving deputies, Mendoza said, information about the chase is gathered in a report and reviewed by supervisors to ensure the agency’s pursuit policy was followed.
“There has not been any indication that they did not follow the policy,” Mendoza said, referring to deputies’ actions during the Tuesday morning pursuit.