A Santa Cruz man is wanted by Española police after being accused of fatally shooting another man who, police said, was trying to sell him a stolen Ford Mustang early Saturday morning. 

Fabian Archuleta, 39, is set to face one open count of first-degree murder and aggravated battery, according to an affidavit for his arrest warrant filed Tuesday evening in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. 

Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia said Wednesday his department has brought in New Mexico State Police and deputies from the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office into Española for a monthlong property crime operation, and will take advantage of the additional units to track down Archuleta.

