An argument over a Santa Fe car dealership’s slow vehicle repairs escalated into a fight Wednesday that ended with the customer being tased by a police officer, a court document says.
A criminal complaint against 28-year-old Jeremiah Delgado, filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, says police were called to the Santa Fe Kia dealership on St. Michael’s Drive around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday after Delgado got into a fight with the service manager “over issues with Jeremiah’s vehicle service taking too long.”
The complaint accuses Delgado of battering the manager and then throwing a “softball-sized rock” through the back window of one of the dealership’s Kia Sedona minivans, shattering the window and denting the hatch. The damage was estimated at $2,728.37.
Delgado then crossed St. Michael’s and went to the Chevron gas station, where a witness saw him hitting himself on the head with a rock, police said.
Officer Anthony Madrid, who responded to the call, approached Delgado, who was sitting on the ground and punching the ground, according to the complaint. Delgado “appeared to be upset and agitated and began to point at Officer Madrid.”
He stood up and began walking quickly toward the officer, swinging his arms aggressively, the complaint says.
Delgado’s mother tried to intercede, the document adds, but her son swatted at her to keep her away.
The officer repeatedly ordered Delgado to stay back, the complaint says, but he continued moving toward the officer, who “felt as if Jeremiah was going to batter him.”
Madrid then fired a stun gun at Delgado and handcuffed him.
Paramedics took Delgado to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for medical attention.
After medical staff cleared Delgado for release from the hospital, he was taken to the Santa Fe County jail, where he was booked on charges of felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor assault on a police officer, the complaint says.