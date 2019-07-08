Police reported a “highly intoxicated” man found Friday afternoon at the Santa Fe Auto Park told officers he had been drinking beer throughout the day before he left his pickup with the engine still running on Cerrillos Road.
Officers arrested Eric Vasquez, 29, on suspicion of DUI and a violation titled “stopped vehicles not to interfere,” reports say.
When officers asked, “Did you just park in the middle of the road on Cerrillos and walk to the Auto Park?” Vasquez replied yes, a report said, and when asked what day it was, Vasquez said, “It is Wednesday,” when in fact it was Friday.
Santa Fe police were summoned to the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Governor Miles Road at about 4:20 p.m. in reference to an abandoned 2019 Dodge Ram with its engine running, the reports say.
A witness reported seeing an intoxicated male at the Auto Park who could not verbally communicate and seemed to have trouble standing up, an officer wrote.
Police said Vasquez told investigators he had been drinking “just beer” throughout the day.
Inside Vasquez’s vehicle, police found at least four empty beer containers, according to one report. Another report said they found two open vodka containers, one open beer and a couple of unopened beer cans on the floor board.