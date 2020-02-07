A Santa Fe man is suing the New Mexico State Police and Officer Peter Romero, saying Ramos beat him while he was handcuffed inside of a holding cell in May.
Ryan Cordova suffered both physical and emotional injuries because of the beating, according to his lawsuit filed Wednesday in District Court, and is suing for damages for assault, battery, the violation of his state and federal constitutional rights and negligent training and supervision.
According to the suit, Romero arrested Cordova, 28, on suspicion of drunken driving, and while Romero placed him in handcuffs, Cordova told the officer he had an injured wrist.
Romero then took Cordova to the state police district office, where he handcuffed him to the railing inside of the holding cell, the suit states. The two men were the only ones at the office.
At the time, Cordova's wrist was fractured but not yet casted, the suit states.
Over about half an hour, which was caught on video, Romero grabbed Cordova's legs out from underneath him, kneeled on his head and neck, and slammed his head into the wall, the suit states.
Romero can also be seen in the video twisting, pulling and bending Cordova's broken wrist, the suit states.
Cordova's attorney, Jamison Barkley, said the video also shows Cordova trying to cover and protect his wrist.
He also yelled out in pain and told Romero that his actions were illegal, not to break his hand and not to hurt him, the suit states.
An open records request sent to the New Mexico Department of Public Safety for a copy of the video has been pending since Thursday.
Asked whether Romero was placed on leave, disciplined or subject to an internal affairs investigation in connection to the incident, New Mexico State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said the agency does not comment on pending litigation or release information about internal affairs investigations or officer discipline.
Barkley said Cordova obtained the footage of the incident during his DWI case.
In it, Barkley said, Romero can be seen going in and out of the cell and hurting Cordova.
"The fact that he kept coming back and kind of like reengaging, it's not like the kind of incident where, you know, one might say like, 'Oh this guy lost his cool and then kind of, you know, recovered,' " Barkley said.
Romero made no mention of his actions in the criminal complaint he wrote in Cordova's DWI arrest.
Cordova said he "felt liked he was being rail roaded" and refused to take the alcohol chemical test, Romero wrote in the report.
"Upon completion of all paperwork Cordova was transported to the Santa Fe Detention Center and booked without incident," Romero wrote in the criminal complaint.
When Cordova was released from jail after the DWI arrest, he had bruises and scratches, Barkley said, and he thought nobody would believe what he alleged happened to him.
"When the video came out was when he basically was like, 'OK, now people will believe me,' " Barkley said.
Cordova's DWI was dismissed, according to online court records, because Romero failed to appear at trial.
Cordova, who is a massage therapist, has not been able to work since the incident, Barkley said.
