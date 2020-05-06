A Rio Arriba County man is suing a New Mexico State Police officer who crashed into his vehicle in January 2019 while pursuing a truck on N.M. 76 near Española.
Rudy Vialpando, 62, suffered spinal fractures and injuries to his ribs and right knee from the head-on collision, according to a complaint filed Monday in District Court.
The suit accuses Officer Emanuel Rodriguez of initiating a pursuit of a white Ford F-150 at about 10:30 a.m. Jan. 17, 2019, because he saw the driver was not wearing a seat belt as he was traveling on N.M. 291 near Española.
Rodriguez continued to pursue the vehicle onto westbound N.M. 76, according to the lawsuit, reaching speeds of over 80 mph before hitting Vialpando's 2002 Buick sedan head on.
In addition to Rodriguez, the suit names as defendants the state Department of Public Safety, New Mexico State Police and five supervisors.
Vialpando is seeking compensation for past and future pain and suffering, medical expenses, emotional distress and loss of enjoyment of life, as well as punitive damages for the nature, extent and duration of his injuries.
Lt. Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman, said Wednesday the agency generally does not comment on pending litigation and "won't be commenting on this litigation at this time."
Nathaniel Thompkins, Vialpando's attorney, said Wednesday the pursuit violated not only the agency's internal policies but also the state's law enforcement pursuit statute.
Thompkins said that according the state statute, the criteria to engage in a high-speed pursuit is the individual must pose a danger of causing serious bodily injury or death to someone in the public or a police officer.
"[Officer Rodriguez's] sworn incident report clearly indicates that he did not have probable cause to believe that the driver of the Ford F-150 was an immediate threat to the safety of others and there was no ongoing threat which existed prior to the high speed pursuit," the lawsuit states.
While pursuing the truck, according to the lawsuit, Rodriguez drove in the opposite lane and into oncoming traffic, causing drivers to drive on the shoulder to avoid a crash.
As Rodriguez was turning a blind corner, Thompkins said, he hit Vialpando's vehicle as he was traveling in the opposite direction.
