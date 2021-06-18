Tenbears Souter's attorney likened the case to a Kafka novel.
The Jemez Springs man wants a state District Court judge to order the state Department of Workforce Solutions to provide an accounting for $24,000 in unemployment benefits the agency said he fraudulently received while he was actually working.
But Souter's lawyers say he wasn't aware he was accused of the fraud dating to 2018 until he applied for unemployment benefits in 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and was told his application couldn't be processed until he repaid the money.
Souter, 50, who has worked for 16 years in the film industry as "lead man" between set decorators and builders, said Friday he has received unemployment in the past but never while working, and he doesn't know why the agency has determined he committed fraud.
When he asked the department to produce documentation of the alleged fraud so he could dispute the charge with pay stubs, his lawyers say the department reduced the amount to $500 and confiscated that amount from money he was due in his federal tax return. Souter's lawyers allege Workforce Solutions never provided any details of the allegations.
Souter wondered if the problem might be related to a change in his first name — from Juan to Tenbears — or whether someone else used his personal information to receive benefits after his vehicle was burglarized.
But his lawyers say they can't get to the bottom of it because Workforce Solutions won't produce any records.
"This is like something out of Franz Kafka's The Trial," Souter's attorney Phillip Baca said Friday, referring to a famous novel of a man prosecuted for a crime that was never revealed to him.
"He's been accused of something," Baca said. "But there is no evidence and they refuse to produce any evidence."
Souter filed a lawsuit against Workforce Solutions in the fall, accusing the state agency of violating the Inspection of Public Records Act for failing to the provide records he'd requested.
The complaint also asked the court to order the department to produce the records, award him damages of $100 per day for violations of the records act, allow his application for unemployment benefits to move forward and appoint a special master to audit thousands of fraud cases related to unemployment benefits.
Souter's attorneys later narrowed the request, asking the court to order a forensic audit of just a random sampling of cases.
State District Judge Matthew Wilson denied that motion Friday but postponed hearing arguments on whether Souter is due damages for the state's alleged records violations and whether his application for current benefits could proceed, saying neither party seemed ready to argue those issues Friday.
A spokeswoman for the department declined to comment on Souter's case.
The New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty filed a lawsuit in April, accusing the department of violating the Inspection of Public Records Act by failing to produce records about its administration of unemployment benefits the organization had requested.
New Mexico Legal Aid attorney Alicia Clark said Friday she's spoken to several people who have been told they owe the department money due either to overpayment or fraud but have had not been able to get documentation of the claims.
Souter said he's struggled to make ends meet over the past year and even had to sell some tools to get by because he was unable to receive unemployment benefits while his case wends through the system. He also didn't work for most of the year.
"It's super frustrating to have to go these lengths just to get your own info to try to file for something we work and pay into and should be eligible for," Souter said Friday. "It shouldn't be that hard to get something like that."
