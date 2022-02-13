A man was stabbed twice during a fight with two others Saturday morning near College Plaza, according to Santa Fe police.
The 34-year-old victim realized he had been stabbed in the torso after the fight ended, said Deputy Chief Ben Valdez.
A passing driver on St. Michael's Drive stopped to help, taking the victim to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Valdez said the victim knew the men he'd fought with and that officers would check with businesses for surveillance video that might have recorded the fight.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.