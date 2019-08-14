Man shot outside Cerrillos Road Walgreens; escape vehicle possibly found

A man was shot in the upper arm Wednesday afternoon outside the Walgreens on Cerrillos Road, then ran across the busy thoroughfare and was found bleeding in the parking lot of the Krispy Kreme doughnut shop, police said.
The victim’s condition was unknown Wednesday night.
A few hours later, at a Walgreens near St. Francis Drive, police found a vehicle they believe might have been involved in the shooting, said Deputy Chief Ben Valdez. Two men and a woman were inside the white Nissan Maxima and were being interviewed by police Wednesday evening.
Valdez said a third man walked away from the vehicle and was being sought by police. His involvement in the incident was unknown.
The shooting was reported at 4:14 p.m. at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue.
Officers found the victim a short time later in the Krispy Kreme parking lot and rendered medical aid until he was taken to a local hospital, Valdez said.
The parking lots to both businesses were taped off during the investigation. Cerrillos initially remained open to traffic, but police announced around 7:55 p.m. that mulitple lanes between Richards and Camino Consuelo would be blocked for about half an hour while police “processed the scene.”
Valdez said the shooting suspect was believed to be an adult male, armed with a pistol, who headed eastbound on Cerrillos in a Maxima.
Police were working on identifying the suspect and examining Walgreens surveillance video, he said. A motive for the shooting was not yet known.