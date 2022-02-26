An unidentified man was shot and killed by one or more law enforcement officers in Valencia County following a police chase Friday, according to New Mexico State Police.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle of a man wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and who is a person of interest in multiple killings and contacted state police around 10:50 p.m., according to a news release. The driver was allegedly said to be seen heading south on Interstate 25 in a pickup.
A state police sergeant deployed tire-deflation devices around milepost 195, and the truck's driver drove over them and continued south, the news release states.
A state police officer spotted the truck and gave chase; the truck's driver headed through the city of Belen and re-entered I-25 going south in the northbound lanes, according to the release. At about milepost 190, a state police officer was able to stop the vehicle by performing a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver.
Bernalillo County SWAT team members and Belen police officers arrived to assist. Officers gave the man numerous commands to exit the vehicle, the release said, and at some point two Bernalillo deputies and a state police officer fired at him, the release states. The man was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police were working with the Office of the Medical Investigator to identify the man.
No law enforcement officers were injured. Information about the officer and deputies involved was not available Saturday.
