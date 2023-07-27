An Algodones man shot and wounded by New Mexico State Police during an incident in Tesuque earlier this week faces a count of aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Galen Mason-Muller, 23, is accused of threatening his girlfriend and her mother at their home Monday night and then pointing a gun at Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies and state police officers, which prompted an officer to fire a shot, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Mason-Muller was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, the affidavit says. He remained hospitalized Thursday “but his condition is unknown,” state police spokesman Wilson Silver wrote in an email.

