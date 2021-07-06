A man shot Sunday morning by a New Mexico State Police officer following a foot chase on Santa Fe's south side is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and two counts of evading an officer.
A criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court against Jaime Bravo, 40, says the incident began when an officer with the Santa Fe Police Department responded to a welfare check on a man sitting on railroad tracks near the N.M. 599 exit of Interstate 25.
The officer, identified only as "CO" in the complaint, encountered Bravo and said the man pointed a gun at him before fleeing north on foot.
State police were called in to assist and found Bravo nearby at the intersection of Reata Road and Chalan Road, according to the complaint.
Bravo began to flee again and fired at least one shot toward state police officers, who returned fire and struck him, the complaint said. He was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injury, which was not life threatening.
State police are still investigating the shooting and have not released the names of the officers involved.
It was the third shooting by a law enforcement officer in Santa Fe in the past two weeks.
On June 23, city police shot and killed Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez, 29, on Old Santa Fe Trail near the Loretto Chapel. Lino-Gutierrez was a suspect in a shooting earlier that day at De Vargas Park and had pointed a gun at officers before he was shot, state police said.
That evening, Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies killed a man at Siler Road and Rufina Court after he brandished a gun. The man was suspected of driving a stolen truck and led authorities on a car chase. When he got out of the truck, he pointed a gun at deputies, according to police.
Investigators still have not publicly identified that suspect.
What I'd like to know is why our criminal element is getting so trigger happy with the police, given they are almost always outgunned and out-trained. Drugs? Mental illness? Stupidity?
