A man shot by a Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy during a domestic disturbance call late Tuesday night has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer.
Adolfo Chavez, 43, was shot once by Lt. Michael Delgado, who is now on administrative leave.
New Mexico State Police is investigating the shooting that occurred at a home off of U.S. 84/285 north of Santa Fe.
Chavez’s mother, Cheryle Russom, said in a Wednesday interview she called police because her son was intoxicated and wielding a knife inside her home, but she now regrets having called them.
She was also concerned about the safety of her ex-boyfriend, according to an affidavit for Chavez’s arrest filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
According to the affidavit, deputies arrived at the home only minutes after Russom called 911.
When deputies went inside, Chavez walked out of the bathroom unarmed, according to the affidavit.
When deputies asked Chavez if he had any knives on him, he walked back into the bathroom and came out a short time later holding two large kitchen knives, the affidavit states.
The deputies ordered Chavez to drop the knives, but he did not comply, according to the affidavit.
Chavez then advanced toward Delgado, who fired two shots at him, hitting him once, the affidavit states. Another deputy tried to tase Chavez, but the device failed because only one prong made contact with him.
After she called 911, Russom said, she left and waited for deputies outside and away from her home on West Frontage Road.
She did not hear any gunshots, Russom said, but walked back to her house when she saw an ambulance arrive.
That’s when a deputy told her Chavez had been shot, she said.
According to the affidavit, there were three deputies inside the home and in Chavez’s direct path as he advanced toward them.
Chavez was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
A public records request for the deputies’ lapel camera footage of the shooting has been pending since Thursday.
Russom said she regrets calling the authorities, and she thought they would help her son, not shoot him.
“I don’t think I’ll ever be calling them for help again, not for a situation like that,” she said.
