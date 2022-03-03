New Mexico State Police on Thursday identified the man killed in a Feb. 25 shooting by law enforcement officers near Belen as 31-year-old Raphael Marquez, a man with a lengthy criminal history who was sought by Albuquerque police in a string of violent crimes.
State police said in a news release Marquez was spotted in a maroon Ford F-350 pickup on Interstate 25 by Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies, who asked for state police assistance in stopping the truck with a tire deflation device.
However, the device failed to stop Marquez.
He continued into Belen, where he exited the highway but reentered I-25 traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
A state police officer pursuing Marquez performed a maneuver to stop his truck, the news release said.
Bernalillo County SWAT team members and Belen police officers arrived to assist the state officer.
They commanded Marquez to get out of the truck and surrender, according to the news release.
What happened next, prompting the deputies and state police officer to fire on Marquez, is unclear.
Albuquerque police released a statement Thursday saying detectives had filed multiple charges against Marquez just hours before he led the deputies on a chase.
He was accused of breaking into a business and three homes, stealing vehicles, kidnapping three people and shooting at “bystanders, a family with young children and two women who tried to get away from him,” the statement said, describing events of Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.
“Marquez also fled from officers during the early morning hours of Feb. 21, driving the wrong way on Interstate-40,” according to the statement.
He had several warrants tied to Sept. 26 crimes, was charged in two home burglaries in December and was tied to a Dec. 24 homicide, the statement said.
“We are thankful that New Mexico State Police officers and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were not injured as they worked to apprehend this dangerous fugitive,” Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina said in the statement.
“Raphael Marquez showed a total disregard for human life.”
