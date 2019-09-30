Man says Rio Arriba sheriff harassed him over Mexican flag

A Chama man claims Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan verbally attacked him for flying a Mexican flag on his truck on the Fourth of July.
Joshua Talamante’s attorneys sent a tort claim notice to the Rio Arriba Count clerk Sept. 18 warning they may file a civil rights lawsuit over the alleged harassment.
Talamante, a native New Mexican whose family owns Feliciano’s and Home Run Pizza in Chama, says he was driving home from the restaurant on Independence Day with the Mexican and United States flags displayed on his truck when the sheriff pulled him over and began shouting profanities at him.
Lujan screamed that the driver was “a disgrace to the country for flying a Mexican flag,” Talamante’s attorney, John Day, said in an email, and added that the sheriff told Talamante he was “lucky he didn’t get shot!”
“Sheriff Lujan cited a state statute regarding flying flags from vehicles that does not exist,” according to the notice. “He claimed further that Mr. Talamante was flying ‘the wrong flags’ on ‘the wrong sides.’ ”
The notice says the sheriff made Talamante switch the position of the flags so that the United States flag was on the driver’s side and the Mexican flag was on the passenger side, but it didn’t end there.
The next day, the notice says, Talamante, 36, was driving near Chama when the Mexican flag flew off his truck and landed in the road. When he stopped to retrieve it, the notice says, the motorist behind him also pulled over, pointed to a military veteran license plate and claimed to be a police officer.
“The driver of the trailing vehicle was in fact the son of Sheriff Lujan,” the notice says, and the two men “engaged in a dispute.”
As the two men were arguing on the roadside, Day said Monday, Rio Arriba County sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Elbo arrived and said he’d been ordered by Lujan to confiscate the Mexican flag.
Talamante gave up the flag, the notice says, but Lujan came to his house and returned it to him the next day while accusing Talamante of being rude to one of his officers, “implying that his son was a police officer.”
“Mr Talamante suffered harm by the actions of Sheriff Lujan, including a false arrest, retaliation based on his protected right to freedom of speech and the deprivation of his property,” the notice says. “We believe that Sheriff’ Lujan’s son …impersonated a police officer … and participated in his father’s acts of official misconduct.”
In an email last week, Talamante’s lawyer wrote, “Sheriff James Lujan is a toxic combination of arrogance and incompetence. He needs to be taught a lesson about the fundamental right to free speech that is guaranteed to all of us. The Sheriff may dislike the Mexican flag, and citizens who choose to display it, but he cannot use his power and his office to order anyone to remove Mexican flags.”
Day said he filed a records request with the county and the sheriff’s office on Sept. 13 asking for any reports related to incident but had not received any response.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Randy Sanches declined to comment on the matter, citing the possibility of litigation.
The Rio Arriba County Manager’s Office did not respond to a message seeking comment.