A Valencia County man has filed a lawsuit against Santa Fe County, alleging he was roughed up by an unidentified officer at the jail after asking the officer to repeat something he hadn't heard because he is hearing-impaired.
Miguel Chagoya says in his complaint, filed Friday in state District Court, he had been arrested and booked in the Santa Fe County jail last summer on a warrant that should have been canceled because it was tied to a traffic citation he had cleared up a month earlier.
While he was incarcerated, the suit says, "Captain John Doe was on duty in charge of the Santa Fe County detention" center and said something to him he could not hear.
"Plaintiff is hearing impaired and asked Defendant Captain John Doe what he had said," according to the suit.
The officer then allegedly dragged Chagoya out of the cell by his handcuffs, took him to an office, threw him against a desk and battered him.
When Chagoya told the officer he intended to report the incident, his lawsuit says, the officer ordered him to keep quiet about the attack and threatened to allege he had found 3 grams of heroin in Chagoya's possession or to put him in a cell with gang members who would beat him up if he spoke out about it.
"Defendant Captain John Doe then relented, asked [Chagoya] what he could do for him, and allowed him to use his office phone," the lawsuit says.
Chagoya also names Valencia County and several of its dispatch center employees as defendants, accusing them of negligence for failing to clear the warrant.
According to his complaint, he had received a letter in June 2019 alerting him he had an active warrant for his arrest in Valencia County because of a traffic citation.
His attorney, Amavalise F. Jaramillo, said in an interview that Chagoya had unknowingly missed a court date for a speeding ticket.
The day after he received the letter, Jaramillo wrote in the complaint, Chagoya paid a fee to clear the warrant.
A month later, however, he discovered it was still active when he was arrested during a traffic stop in Santa Fe County.
Representatives for Santa Fe County and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office did not respond to emails seeking comment on the case.
Chagoya's complaint does not state what specific relief he is seeking through the lawsuit.
Jaramillo said he expects the case to be transferred to federal court because he is alleging his client's constitutional rights were violated.
Jaramillo said he also hopes to learn the name of the officer Chagoya is accusing and will refine his complaint after receiving more evidence.
In addition to damages, Jaramillo said his client would like to see Valencia County make procedural changes to ensure warrants that have been cleared will be canceled.
"My information is that this happens a lot," he said.
