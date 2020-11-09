A Santa Fe man said an armed Trump supporter assaulted him and damaged his vehicle during a rally Saturday outside the Roundhouse to dispute Joe Biden's election victory.
While Second Amendment and anti-abortion activists, and recent Republican candidates, spoke to a crowd of around 350 by the Capitol, a few dozen protesters lined the intersection of Paseo de Peralta and Old Santa Fe Trail with flags, drawing honks and curses.
Sean Kupchella, 32, said in a telephone interview he was driving toward the intersection at about 2 p.m. when he made a gesture out of the sunroof of his vehicle toward the Trump flags. After one woman hit his hand with a yard sign, he said he stopped his car. When another man punched his hand and kicked his door, Kupchella said he locked his car and called police.
"He kicked my door and then put his hand on his gun on his waist. I think he was one of those militia guys. As he was going for his gun four militia guys grabbed him and pulled him away," Kupchella said. "Another man there told me I wasn't the first one they had been violent to. The cop just told me to get out of there."
Santa Fe police said no arrests were made during the rally. Kupchella said he spoke with officers at the scene, but an incident report was not available Monday.
Santa Fe police spokesman Greg Gurulé wrote in an email suspects were not identified.
"I don’t have any names to share with you yet. It’s still under investigation," he wrote.
