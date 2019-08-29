TAOS — New Mexico State Police confirmed that a body found Wednesday near Cuchilla Road in Llano Quemado was that of Patrick Larkin, the well-known owner of a popular downtown Taos coffee shop.
Larkin’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lt. Mark Soriano, a Department of Public Safety spokesman. “The investigation is ongoing,” Soriano said in an email.
Larkin, who founded World Cup Café near Taos Plaza, reportedly left his house in Llano Quemado before dawn Tuesday to check on one of his goats. When he did not return, a family member called police to report him missing.
Word of his disappearance spread rapidly through the town Wednesday, with people putting the word out through flyers and on social media. By early afternoon, word spread just as rapidly that he had died. Police did not officially confirm that the body was that of Larkin until Thursday.
State police commander Edwardo Martinez said Larkin’s body was found about a mile from his home.
Through a family friend, Larkin’s family has asked for privacy while they grieve and plan services.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister paper of The New Mexican.