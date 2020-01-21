A man wearing a white bandanna over his face and brandishing a black handgun robbed a Baskin-Robbins on Cerrillos Road just before carjacking a couple eating inside their rental car in front of a nearby restaurant.
The man opened the driver's side door of a 2020 silver Ford Mustang in front of El Parasol shortly after 4 p.m. Monday and demanded that the couple get out of the car, according to a Santa Fe police report.
The wife then ran to the Baskin-Robbins, where she called police. Unbeknownst to the couple, the man had just robbed the ice cream shop and held two employees at gunpoint as he stole money from the store's cash register.
The man drove south on Cerrillos Road, the police report states.
Police were able to track the woman's cellphone, which was left inside the stolen Mustang. But when officers went to the phone's location, they discovered that the man had thrown it out of the car.
The investigation into both incidents is ongoing, and no one has been arrested, Santa Fe police spokesman Greg Gurulé said.
According to the police report, the couple's belongings inside the car when it was stolen are worth an estimated $3,298. The man also stole several of the couple's credit cards.
The man put the bandanna over his face as he walked inside the ice cream shop. He went to the cash register and told the two employees that he had a gun and not to call police.
After he took the money from the register, the man showed the employees the gun tucked inside his waistband and told them to give him their car keys, the report states.
While one of the employees told the man that they had been dropped off at work, the second employee refused to give him their keys. That's when the man pulled out his gun and "told them that he was not afraid to use it and someone will get hurt if he didn't get car keys," the report states.
The man then jumped over the counter and began to chase the employee with the car keys around the store, but the employee was able to run out the door, go to El Parasol and call the police, according to the report.
The employee who was left inside the store went underneath the cash register to get her cellphone and called police, the report states. She saw the man drive away in the silver Ford Mustang, which had California license plates.
Another couple walked into Baskin-Robbins and told her that the man had tried to get inside their car, but they did not leave their contact information with the employee and left before police arrived, the report states.
The father of one of the Baskin-Robbins employees told The New Mexican on Tuesday that he was shocked when he learned about the robbery and that he can't stop thinking that his daughter could have been shot and killed.
"It just sunk in so hard," the father said, "I didn't sleep last night."
He plans to get his daughter counseling to deal with the incident, he said.
"She is really a carefree, happy little girl and she was nothing last night," he said. "She was just in shock."
It is unknown how much money the man stole from the Baskin-Robbins because the amount was redacted from the police report.
