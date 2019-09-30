For some 23 years, Cliff Mills was a constant presence on the Santa Fe Plaza, talking with locals and visitors about his modern-day reproductions of his great-grandfather’s historical photographs of New Mexico and other issues.
But last June, facing health problems, Mills left the Plaza for the last time, relocating to Las Cruces to live with his sister, Susan, and to battle lung cancer.
He succumbed to the disease in a hospice-care facility in Las Cruces last Friday, Susan Mills said.
He was 68.
“His work and his art was his life,” she said Monday. “He loved being out on the Plaza, he loved Santa Fe, he loved the people he met and the people he worked with. That’s primarily why he never married. There were just so many people who he loved.”
Patricia Wyatt, who has run an arts booth on the Plaza for 23 years, said Mills’ outlook was unlike many others.
“He liked that contact with people who you otherwise might not meet, to talk to each other about your experiences,” she said.
Cliff Mills was born Oct. 23, 1950, in Las Vegas, N.M. His father, also named Cliff, was a teacher who soon thereafter moved the family to Los Alamos to take a job. His mother, Ann Spiess Mills, was an embroidery and needlepoint artist.
The younger Mills graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1968 and immediately enrolled in the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, where he spent two years, his sister said.
But military decorum was not for him, so he joined the Peace Corps, spending about two years in Ethiopia — an experience that led him to return there years later to help feed hungry children in a famine camp, Susan Mills said.
“He loved the people and the culture there, but he did not like seeing the starving children,” she said. “We didn’t talk too much about the famine camps; he just couldn’t do it.”
After taking some classes in medicine and journalism at several New Mexico colleges, he began developing a career as an artist. B.G. Randall, his great-grandfather, took photographs as a mining engineer in Taos in the early 1900s, and in 1978, Cliff Mills’ grandmother showed him the family collection of her father’s pictures. Many of those images portrayed life on Taos Pueblo and the nearby plaza area.
Mills told The New Mexican in June he used to develop his grandfather’s black-and-white photos in a darkroom before hand-tinting them with acrylic, oil or pastel paints. In 2004, he said he started experimenting with digital versions of both his great-grandfather’s and his own photos of New Mexico’s people and nature.
“I was always bored with conventional photography. My idea of being successful was to be as different as I could be,” he said. “My authenticity came from the fact that I came from a family of photographers and always explained my process and my materials.”
Mills’ niece, Rose Clark, sometimes worked with him on the Plaza. She said the Plaza was “heaven to him. Being there was what he loved more than anything else.”
Clark’s mother died when she was 14 and at that point Mills “helped my dad pick up the slack with not having my mom anymore.” Although he was a “goofy, fun uncle,” he also gave her grief when he discovered she had taken up smoking. She quit.
Cliff Mills is survived by his sisters, Susan Mills and Telynnrees Daoren and three nieces and three great nephews, as well as two dogs, Dulce and Canela. “They don’t understand everything yet,” Susan Mills said of the dogs. “But they know he’s gone.”
The family is trying to arrange a public memorial of Mills’ life on the Plaza or in some public space in the city in late October.