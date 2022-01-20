A California man who accuses the late Forrest Fenn of fraud filed a new complaint Thursday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque against the Santa Fe author and artifacts dealer, whose autobiography The Thrill of the Chase sent thousands of people on a treasure hunt.
Terry Coombs filed a nearly identical lawsuit in August in the federal court but a judge dismissed it in December.
"The Fenn treasure hunt was an illegal wild goose chase with no prize available at the end for the winner," Coombs alleges in the federal suit, which names Fenn's daughter, Zoe Old, and pop music star Taylor Swift as defendants.
Jack Stuef — who found the treasure in 2020, according to news reports from the time — and two friends of Fenn's are also named as defendants.
The complaint seeks "the full advertised treasure in full weather corroded condition, rusted key" and other items.
Coombs also will settle for $6 million, according to his complaint.
Coombs alleges Fenn — who died at age 90 in 2020 just a few months after announcing the treasure had been found — made an oral contract with him and others through his writings by saying they could find his treasure by following clues in his books and then broke his word by telling a personal friend where to find the treasure.
The federal judge ruled in December that Coombs had failed to state a legally actionable claim.
"Plaintiff has not alleged plausible, non-conclusory, and non-speculative facts that the treasure was hidden at the location identified by Plaintiff or that Fenn or others retrieved or conspired to retrieve the treasure from the location identified by Plaintiff," Chief U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson wrote in his Dec. 27 order.
But Coombs isn't ready to accept defeat.
"Plaintiff begs the Court to allow a day in court for the plaintiff to fully detail the solved facts in this case if the court is not understanding of the facts," he wrote in his new complaint, in which he claims he was the first person to solve the mystery and that Swift released two albums full of clues about the treasure hunt.
Coombs' lawsuit is just the latest quirky wrinkle in the saga of Fenn and his treasure.
Several people died searching for the treasure in the Rocky Mountains, and others attempted to break into Fenn's home.
Other treasure hunters have filed lawsuits accusing Fenn and fellow seekers of cheating them out of the prize. A federal suit filed by a Colorado man in 2019 was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled, in March 2020.
