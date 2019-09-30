A Santa Fe man accused of using marijuana-laced candy to entice a teenage boy into engaging in sexual activity pleaded guilty Monday to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal sexual contact of a minor as part of a plea agreement that calls for him to serve five years on supervised probation.
Gary Thompson, 57, had been facing six felonies, including two counts of child rape, in 2016 after the boy, then 16, told officials Thompson tied him to a bed and took pictures of him while sexually assaulting him.
The other charges were dismissed as part of the deal with the District Attorney’s Office.
Court records described Thompson as a friend to the teenager’s family and caretaker for an elderly relative of the boy.
The boy said the assault happened during a period when he spent the night at Thompson’s house three days a week over a three-week period because it was more convenient with regard to his mother’s work schedule and the teen’s driving-school classes, according to a police affidavit.
A prosecutor said at Thompson’s plea hearing Monday that after conducting pre-trial interviews in the case, the prosecution determined the stepped-down charges offered in the plea deal seemed appropriate.
“A number of considerations went into the plea including what the State could prove at trial,” a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office said in an email Monday. “Throughout this case, the victim has denied that criminal sexual penetration occurred and the evidence did not support the solicitation by electronic communication device as originally charged. The victim and his family who reside out of state were consulted on the plea and favored a resolution that avoided trial – and their input weighed heavily in the plea negotiations.”
As part of the plea, Thompson may have to serve some or all of his probation on electronic monitoring and will be required to register as a sex offender.