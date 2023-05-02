TAOS — A man accused in a violent crime spree spanning San Miguel, Mora and Colfax counties last year has pleaded guilty in a deal that calls for him to spend up to 11½ years in prison.
According to a court document, the incident began when 32-year-old Joe Bary Vigal shot and wounded his brother April 30, 2022, in San Miguel County and then forced his mother, Francisca Vigal, into her vehicle. He drove to Springer and then shot his mother twice in the head and once in the foot, the affidavit said.
Francisca Vigal was able to make it to a nearby truck stop, where she called police. She was taken to University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, where she was treated for her gunshot wounds.
Officers found Vigal walking along a roadway, where they attempted to apprehend him, the affidavit said. Vigal fought back, causing injuries to two officers that required hospitalization.
It took a warning shot to make Vigal cooperate, the affidavit said. He then refused to provide identification but was identified through a tattoo. Police found bullet casings on the side of the road and in his mother’s car.
In addition to pleading guilty to these events during an April 24 plea conference, Vigal confirmed he committed armed robbery in San Miguel County earlier on April 30, 2022.
While his original charges included kidnapping, that charge was dropped. Vigal pleaded guilty to seven other counts: possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated battery on a household member, two counts of battery on a peace officer, evading an officer, criminal damage to the property of a household member (his mother's car) and concealing identity.
Under his plea agreement, Vigal will serve sentences concurrently, facing a maximum of 11½ years in prison.
Eighth Judicial District Judge Melissa Kennelly waived a habitual offender enhancement that would have given Vigal seven more years in prison — one year per charge. However, the enhancement will be enacted if Vigal violates the conditions of his parole.
Vigal has already served a year in jail.
“I hope that you take advantage of the time that you’re [in prison] to engage in any treatment programs that are offered to you. I think that’s a factor in this case,” Kennelly told Vigal.
She also noted the prison system's educational opportunities.
“My goal is just to go over there and get my barber's license,” Vigal said. “It’s gonna be a good trade, whenever I get out, and just try to fix things with my family.”
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.