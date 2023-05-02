TAOS — A man accused in a violent crime spree spanning San Miguel, Mora and Colfax counties last year has pleaded guilty in a deal that calls for him to spend up to 11½ years in prison.

According to a court document, the incident began when 32-year-old Joe Bary Vigal shot and wounded his brother April 30, 2022, in San Miguel County and then forced his mother, Francisca Vigal, into her vehicle. He drove to Springer and then shot his mother twice in the head and once in the foot, the affidavit said.

Francisca Vigal was able to make it to a nearby truck stop, where she called police. She was taken to University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, where she was treated for her gunshot wounds.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

