TAOS — A 31-year-old Dumont, Colo., man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stealing a Jeep and leading officers on a car chase to Questa.
Matthew Lovato was arraigned Friday in Taos Magistrate Court, accused of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Although Lovato has an out-of-state address, Judge Ernest Ortega ordered him released on house arrest in Taos County.
According to a statement of probable cause, police were called to Albertsons about a stolen vehicle. An officer spotted the Jeep northbound on State Road 68 in Taos and tried to pull it over, but the driver would not stop.
The chase continued outside Taos. The county sheriff's office picked up the pursuit and followed Lovato until he stopped at a residence and ran, but he was taken into custody.
