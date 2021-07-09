A fatal crash in Pacheco Canyon left a man dead Wednesday afternoon.
He lost control of his vehicle while speeding and wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Fernando De Luna Rodriguez was driving a white Nissan Frontier on Pacheco Canyon Road near Vista del Canyon, headed northwest toward Tesuque, when he lost control. As the vehicle began to swerve off the road, it crashed into an embankment and rolled several times.
Rodriguez was partially ejected through the passenger-side window, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in an email.
Ríos said speed and the lack of seat belt use were factors in the crash, though it was unclear if alcohol was involved.
The sheriff's office did not provide Rodriguez's age.
