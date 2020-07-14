A Peñasco man died in a crash Sunday night on U.S. 64 west of Chama.
Lance Gray, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator, according to a New Mexico State Police news release issued late Monday.
The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m., when a 1993 Jeep traveling west on U.S. 64 struck an elk, rolled and hit the driver's side of Gray's 1972 Chevrolet truck.
The Jeep's driver, a 21-year-old woman from Jemez Springs, was uninjured in the crash, the news release states.
State police are not releasing the woman's name because she has not been charged with a crime, the release says. "Alcohol does not appear to have been a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelt[s] appear to have not been properly utilized."
