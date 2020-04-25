One man was killed and another seriously injured Friday in a head-on crash on N.M. 75 between Peñasco and Vadito.
Deputies were called to the crash around 7:45 a.m., Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said.
A 42-year-old man who was driving a red car was killed in the collision. A 24-year-old man in a black sport utility vehicle was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, Hogrefe said.
Authorities had yet to release the names of the men involved in the crash, which remained under investigation.
