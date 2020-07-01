A Raton man who spent nearly a year in solitary confinement in a state prison while awaiting trial on drug-trafficking charges is suing the New Mexico Corrections Department.
Max Ortega III alleges in his lawsuit, filed June 23 in state District Court, the department violated its own policies and his constitutional rights by holding him in isolation from December 2018 to sometime in October or November 2019.
After The New Mexican reported on his long stay in isolation in October, he was released from solitary confinement, where he spent 22 to 23 hours per day in lockdown, Ortega says in his suit.
The complaint says Ortega, 48, was transferred to the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas from the Colfax County jail in late October 2018 on a "safekeeping" order.
He was immediately placed in segregated housing at the prison, the complaint says.
Despite Corrections Department policies limiting solitary confinement to 30 days at a time for an inmate and requiring reviews at seven-day increments, Ortega alleges he remained in isolation for nearly a year "without any hearing, written explanation, or opportunity to challenge his conditions of confinement."
In October, The New Mexican published a story about the department's first quarterly report on its use of solitary confinement, which identified Ortega as the prisoner who had spent the longest time in isolation.
Corrections spokesman Eric Harrison told the newspaper Ortega had been kept in solitary because his court date was repeatedly postponed.
“In this situation, we don’t have control over his trial date, and the inmate does not have control over his trial date, so that is the unfortunate situation there,” Harrison said at the time. He added that after 10 months, when it became clear the trial would not happen soon, officials decided it was time to take action.
Ortega — who has since been convicted of trafficking heroin and sentenced to 18 years in prison — says in his lawsuit the department's actions violated his rights to be free from cruel and unusual punishment and constitute negligence and false imprisonment.
Harrison did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Ortega's complaint alleges the Corrections Department also failed to provide for his basic hygiene needs, including toilet paper, and failed to clean his solitary cell, "which constantly smelled of nervous sweat."
His prolonged solitary confinement exacerbated his mental illness and caused him to experience hallucinations, extreme anxiety and severe depression, the complaint says.
Ortega also says he developed high blood pressure in segregated housing, suffered a severe rash and was given the wrong diabetes medication.
When he informed a nurse about the medication error, his complaint says, he was warned to "be careful who he accused."
Ortega is asking for an unspecified amount in damages.
His lawsuit names the New Mexico Corrections Department, an interim warden, a restricted housing supervisor and unnamed prison employees as defendants.
