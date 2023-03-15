TAOS — A man jumped to his death from the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge on Tuesday, marking the first suicide recorded at the scenic landmark since 2021, according to the Taos County Sheriff's Office.

The man, whose identity had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon, was visiting the bridge with family members when he jumped from one of the bridge's railings, which are 4 feet high.

Sheriff Steve Miera said an operation to recover the man's body was planned. The public will be required to avoid the area during the operation.