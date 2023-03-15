editor's pick Man jumps to death at Rio Grande Gorge Bridge The Taos News Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TAOS — A man jumped to his death from the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge on Tuesday, marking the first suicide recorded at the scenic landmark since 2021, according to the Taos County Sheriff's Office.The man, whose identity had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon, was visiting the bridge with family members when he jumped from one of the bridge's railings, which are 4 feet high.Sheriff Steve Miera said an operation to recover the man's body was planned. The public will be required to avoid the area during the operation.Despite historic yearly averages ranging between two and three suicides per year at the 600-foot-high steel deck arch bridge, Miera said there were no suicides at the bridge in 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew Mexico State Police officer shoots at fleeing suspect; suspect still at largeWoman in critical condition, suspect in custody after chase ends in crashDeputies respond to domestic dispute involving state Republican senatorSanta Fe County jail guard, Life Link employee charged in alleged drug ringHouse passes omnibus tax bill that would give taxpayers rebate checksEspañola police chased suspect into Santa Fe before crashState seeks pretrial detention for 85-year-old murder suspectA good walk spoiled by state land commissionerDomestic dispute involving GOP senator ignites water cooler talk at RoundhouseSki towns' worker housing incentives possible model for Santa Fe Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Will Webber Lobos, you are where you're supposed to be Magic table A marinade at its best Ringside Seat Self-inflicted wounds will do in Sen. Pirtle Ringside Seat A good walk spoiled by state land commissioner