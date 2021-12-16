Santa Fe police have charged Jacob Montoya with a slew of felonies after determining he may have been involved in a number of armed robberies in throughout the city.
Montoya, 26, was one of two people involved in a high-speed chase and shootout with police Nov. 26 after police believe he robbed a Santa Fe Starbucks at gunpoint. After a pursuit that spanned nearly the length of Santa Fe County and into Torrance County and involved three law enforcement agencies, his passenger, Christy Dimas, 29, was found dead in their vehicle after it crashed two miles south of Clines Corners.
Now, city investigators say they believe Montoya robbed three fast-food restaurants on Nov. 11 and a second Starbucks the morning of Nov. 26, according to a news release.
He was charged with four counts of armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Montoya is accused of robbing a Wendy's on Cerrillos Road, a Burger King on Zafarano Drive and a McDonald's on Promenade Boulevard in the city between 6:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 11, the release said.
He also is accused of robbing a Starbucks on St. Francis Drive around 8 a.m. on Nov. 26.
"Santa Fe Police detectives have executed a search warrant on the black Kia four door passenger vehicle that was involved in the pursuit with New Mexico State Police, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office," the release said. "This vehicle matched the description of the vehicle used in the series of armed robberies in Santa Fe."
Investigators found clothing that matched the description given by witnesses inside the vehicle and a "weapon" that was also said to be used in the robberies, the release said.
Montoya also faces 15 felony charges from state police as a result of the chase and shootout with police. Following the incident, Montoya was hospitalized and treated for gunshot wounds until he was released Dec. 6 and booked into the Torrance County jail.
Last week, a 7th Judicial District Court judge granted the state's motion for Montoya to be held in custody until his trial in the case stemming from the police shootout.
