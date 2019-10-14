Man in Santa Fe rape case is rearrested

One of two men accused of raping a developmentally disabled woman at a Santa Fe house party in May is back in custody after authorities say he removed his electronic monitoring bracelet and failed to report to his probation officer.
Emilio Medrano-Perez, 20, is now charged with escape in addition to rape.
Court records indicate he removed his ankle monitor following a fight with his father in September and was at-large for about a month before he was booked in the county jail late last week.
Medrano-Perez and co-defendant Miguel Saenz-Pardo — who has also been known to use the name Hector Salas — both face felony rape charges in relation to a May incident in which each allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman who reports describe as having the mental capacity of a child.
The woman told police she had known Saenz-Pardo, 20, for about two years, according to a police affidavit, and had gone to his home for a party on the night he and another man “forced themselves upon her.”
She told police Saenz-Pardo asked her to go into the bedroom with him and Medrano-Perez, convinced her to smoke methamphetamine for the first time before Medrano-Perez left the room while Saenz-Pardo choked her and raped her, according to the affidavit.
After Saenz-Pardo raped her, she told police, he left and Medrano-Perez came in and did the same.
Afterward, she told police, Saenz-Pardo drove her to the entrance of the mobile home park where she lives and told her to get out, and she walked around trying to find her way home until her mother found her still walking at about 6 o’clock the next morning.
Saenz-Pardo was arrested the following day, and Medrano-Perez turned himself in two days later.
Prosecutors successfully requested the court to have Saenz-Pardo kept in custody while awaiting trail, but Medrano-Perez was released with an ankle monitor.
Prosecutors obtained a warrant for his arrest Sept. 16, three days after he failed to respond to messages to check in with his probation officer.
An officer who was dispatched to Medrano-Perez’s home in connection with an argument he allegedly had with his father found Medrano-Perez’ ankle monitor at the home.
It was unclear from court records Monday where or how Medrano-Perez was taken back into custody. But county jail records indicate he was booked into the facility Thursday, the same day a grand jury charged him with escape from a community custody release program.
Both accused men are now being held at the Santa Fe County jail.
The attorney representing Medrano-Perez did not return a call seeking comment late Monday.
