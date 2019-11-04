A Santa Fe man is accused of striking a vehicle while driving drunk Sunday night, resulting in multiple injuries to himself and two occupants of the car he hit, according to police.
Diego Alejandro Pichardo, 24, faces four charges: Two counts of causing great bodily harm by a vehicle related to driving under the influence, one count of aggravated DWI and one count of driving with a revoked license, according to a criminal complaint filed in Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the intersection of Camino Alire and West Alameda Street in response to a crash. When officers arrived, reports said, they found Pichardo lying on the ground after being ejected from his vehicle — a black Chevy truck he said belonged to his father. The occupants of a silver Ford sedan were trapped inside their car.
“The entire front end of the silver vehicle had been smashed in,” police reported.
A witness told officers he had seen Pichardo drive past at around 60 mph in the 35 mph zone, traveling west in the eastbound lane of West Alameda. Just 30 seconds later, the witness said, the lights on Pichardo’s truck appeared to pop into the air, as if he’d hit something.
When police first spoke with Pichardo, reports said, he was on the ground, shouting that his hips and legs were in pain. One officer noted in a report that there was blood on Pichardo’s face and minor cuts on his body. As he spoke with Pichardo, the officer wrote, he noticed a strong odor of alcohol and that Pichardo’s eyes were watery and bloodshot.
When the officer asked how much Pichardo had to drink that night, Pichardo said “none,” police reported.
Pichardo and the two men in the Ford were taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Doctors told police the driver of the Ford, a 30-year-old Albuquerque man, had “a very serious pulmonary contusion,” a smashed pelvis and a head injury, reports said. He also had lung injuries, multiple fractures on the right side of his ribs, a left wrist fracture, and fractures on his left and right femurs.
Doctors said the passenger in the Ford, a 28-year-old Santa Fe man, also had a lung injury and multiple broken bones, including a right femur fracture, a pelvis fracture, a left forearm fracture and a right humerus fracture.
Pichardo had a left elbow fracture and left pelvis fracture, police reported. He was released from custody and admitted to the hospital for further care.
