Update: At 12:07 p.m. Monday, police revealed the identity of the victim as Matthew Corral. His death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to a press release from the Santa Fe Police Department.
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year old Santa Fe man who was found lying face down on a downtown street early Sunday morning.
Champlin said the man was found near the intersection of De Vargas Street and Don Gaspar Avenue by an Uber driver who had just picked up two female passengers at the nearby Del Charro bar and restaurant on West Alameda Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Champlin said the two women left the car and “attempted to perform CPR on the victim; they were trying to provide aid.”
But by the time police officers arrived a few minutes later, the victim was dead. Champlin said the victim suffered trauma to his chest, including a “possible gunshot wound.”
Police were canvassing the area for witnesses and to see if any nearby businesses had surveillance cameras running.
The man’s death took place close to the scene of what police ruled as a murder-suicide earlier this month. Police said 34-year-old Jessie Saucedo shot his wife, 32-year-old Ernestine Romero, before taking his own life in a SUV parked outside the building that houses the state Public Education Department.