A judge has sentenced a Moriarty man to three and a half years in prison for backing into a group of cyclists during a 2018 road-rage incident.
Jacob D. Brown, 41, was convicted in January of great bodily injury by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm and reckless driving.
Brown was heading south on N.M. 41 near Galisteo in March 2018 when he exchanged words with members of the Seniors on Bikes cyclist group, according to court documents.
After passing them, Brown stopped and reversed into the cyclists, knocking several of them down, a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy wrote in his report.
Brown on Wednesday asked the court for no prison time, saying he needed to take care of his 86-year-old grandmother.
“Please, please, please allow me to be there for her,” Brown said.
District Judge T. Glenn Ellington said Brown would have to serve at lease 85 percent of the sentence because he found the first two charges to meet the threshold of a serious violent offense.
“You decided for whatever reason you weren’t done, you wanted to give them a piece of your mind, and the jury decided your actions were criminal,” Ellington said.
Following his prison sentence, Brown will serve a year of probation, during which he must attend a victims' impact group and anger management counseling.
